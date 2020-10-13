Tanzania: JPM - We Needed Boldness

CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli yesterday recounted four major issues that his government courageously stood to resolve for the development of all Tanzanians.

Dr Magufuli said his government faced stiff opposition from those who didn't like to see the country moving forward, by framing obstacles trying to block the implementation of various major projects.

Addressing a campaign rally at Kinyerezi grounds in Segerea constituency, Ilala District, Dar es Salaam region yesterday, the incumbent President said a host of bold decisions were necessary to steer the country ahead.

He said in the past five years, his government took strong financial measures and collected enough revenues from various sources and that it was capable of implementing various development projects without seeking loans or aids from abroad.

He said the move did not go down well with some people, who always wanted Tanzania to be on its knees whenever it planned to do something.

Dr Magufuli said the government decision to construct the Julius Nyerere Hydropower project was badly received by some individuals and they used their 'puppets' to accuse the government of not being keen in preserving the environment.

"We were accused of degrading the environment, they said the project was hazardous to the environment and nature, but we knew their plans and we proceeded with the implementation of the project," he said.

According to Dr Magufuli, it was later revealed that there were 47 hunting blocks, hotels and 32 airstrips in the area where the project is being implemented.

"The same people who were accusing us of degrading the environment had invested in the area, so you can see what was happening, they wanted to stop us for their own benefits, but we are doing all these for the benefits of all Tanzanians," said Dr Magufuli.

On Covid-19, Dr Magufuli said his government faced a big challenge when the world was under pressure to lockdown. He said the whole world was under attack and the governments were directed to lock in their citizens.

"This was very challenging moments for me and my government, I knew lockdown was not a good option for Tanzanians but other nations insisted on the matter, I submitted the nation to God through religious leaders, who led us on prayers for three days... as we talk now, Tanzania is free from Covid-19," he said.

Dr Magufuli said some nations went on lockdown and benefitted from loans, but he decided to pray and bring Tanzanians together against the scourge.

"We were told about the loan, but I failed to understand those people. How can you insist on giving a loan to a sick person, it was not good for us and instead, we continued working hard," he said.

He also recalled measures taken to reform the mining sector, saying for many years, Tanzania was not benefitting from her minerals as required. He said after coming to power, he decided to review some laws and contracts and that today, Tanzanians are getting enough share from the lucrative industry.

President Magufuli said when he ordered a ban on the exportation of mineral sand and mineral concentrates some doomsayers said the country won't win the battle and pointed an accusing finger at his government, saying it had taken a bogus decision.

However, Dr Magufuli said that a few months later the negotiation started between the government and mining firms and ended up benefitting all Tanzanians.

"Some people despised us, saying we were wasting time to argue with big mining companies, but today, they're all silent," he noted.

He added: "In May they paid us over 250bn/- as part of 300m US dollar, which they agreed to pay and tomorrow (today) they are going to pay another 100bn/- as agreed," said Dr Magufuli amid cheers from the crowd.

He said the government is now capable of building hospitals, health centres, dispensaries and supplying medicines and other equipment because it gets money from different sources including the mining sector.

Dr Magufuli noted that for years some other countries were ranked high in exporting Tanzanite compared to Tanzania where the precious gemstone is found.

"Tanzanite is found only in Tanzania but we were not in the list of main exporters of the most expensive stones," he said.

According to Dr Magufuli, he decided to build a 25km wall to surround the mining site purposely to curb smuggling and make sure Tanzania and Tanzanians benefit from the business.

"Today, we have billionaires like Saniniu Laizer, it is because we decided to build the wall, set good policies and laws that allow small scale miners to fully engage in mining and mineral businesses," he said.

Moreover, Dr Magufuli assured the public that if re-elected his government will focus on youth employment in the coming five years.

He said youth are manpower and that they have great opportunity to move the country's economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I will therefore ensure my next government is creating a good environment and employment opportunities for youth in the country," he said.

He added: "...I am telling you this today, and wherever I promise something...I make sure it is implemented,"

According to the ruling party 2020-2025 election manifesto, the fifth-phase government managed to create six million jobs in the past five years through various development projects.

It added that in the coming five years a total of eight million jobs will be created.

Furthermore, Dr Magufuli assured the public that his government will continue resolving various challenges in their areas, saying the past five years have basically given a roadmap on the future plans.

He said the party's manifesto states categorically on major projects that are set to be implemented in the coming five years.

Some of the projects include connecting all remaining villages to electricity, supply of water to both urban and rural areas, construction of roads, bridges, flyovers including 11 flyovers in Dar es Salaam, finishing the construction of Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) and many others.