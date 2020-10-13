Nigeria: NBA's Order Threatens d'Tigers 2021 Olympics Ambition

On September 8, 2019, the Nigeria national men's basketball team, D'Tigers secured their automatic ticket to the Olympics after defeating China during the FIBA World Cup.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Nigerian team that defeated the World Cup host, China 86-73 especially having to fight back from 21-19 in the first quarter.

With the team set to fly to Asia for the Olympics, former head coach, Alex had announced a 12-man roster which was the first time Nigeria would have six current and former NBA players compete for the country at a global event.

The squad had Al-Farouq Aminu, Chimeze Metu and Josh Okogie who play in the NBA for Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves respectively while the trio of Captain Ike Diogu, Ekpe Udoh and Ben Uzoh had also played in the world's elite basketball league in the past.

With quality and experience in the D'Tigers squad for the Tokyo Olympics, optimism was very high D'Tigers would mount a serious challenge against countries like the USA, Spain, Australia and a host of others in Tokyo.

However, when the Olympics had to be shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBBF was left with no option but to start preparations afresh.

Resultantly, a new American coach Mike Brown was hired to replace Nworah with over 100 new players, mostly foreign-based, invited for fresh screening for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The NBBF Vice President, Babs Ogunade, said "We have shortlisted over 100 players from the NBA and other leagues in Europe to play for the Olympics teams in Japan.

"The D'Tigers coaching crew, led by Mike Brown, is in high spirit as most Nigerian born players in the NBA now want to represent the country in international engagements.

"The NBBF is not shutting doors on domestic players also as a camp will be opened for them to participate in the screening for the Olympics," he said.

Ogunade added, "We are also considering American players, who though do not have any heritage in Nigeria, but are interested in playing for us. It is allowed in the Basketball rules.

"So, if the coaches decide to use any of the foreigners interested to play for Nigeria, it is left for them," he said.

Interestingly, other newly drafted players have also indicated their willingness to play for Nigeria.

Some of them are 21-year-old Orlando Magic Power Forward; Chuma Okeke, 22-year-old Utah Jazz Guard, Olumiye "Miye" Oni and 20-year-old Miami Heat Small Forward Kezie Okpala who was originally drafted by the Pheonix Suns.

There are others like 26-year-old Brooklyn Nets Small Forward/Shooting Guard] David Nwaba; 23-year-old New Orleans Pelicans Centre] Jahlil Okafor; 24-year-old Orlando Magic's Small Forward/Shooting Guard] Wesley Iwundu and 22-years old Toronto Raptors Power Forward/Small Forward, Ogugua "OG" Anunoby."

However, the NBBF plans may have been put into jeopardy following media reports coming from the American men's professional basketball league, National Basketball Association (NBA) that NBA players may not be permitted to take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

The coronavirus pandemic wrecked havoc on the NBA in 2020 and commissioner Adam Silver said late on Friday the league is expecting NBA players to not participate in next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

With the 2019-20 season running longer than usual, the 2020-21 NBA season will begin later than normal. Silver said the earliest the 2020-21 season would start is Dec. 25, but added it more likely next season would begin in January.

Because of that, the 2020-21 NBA season could overlap with the 2021 Summer Olympics.

In the past, the league would take time off to allow players from Team USA, and international stars, to join their Olympic teams.

Silver according to Sky Sports explained that it would be harder to allow that this season due to the amount of time it takes for players to take part in the Olympics.

If this happens, D'Tigers who rely heavily on NBA stars to make an impact in international competitions would be in a serious dilemma.

Consequently, a former international, Pastor Skambo Morrison who spoke to Trust Sports said Nigeria's hopes for a good outing in Tokyo may just be a dream.

"If the NBA does what it said it would do, then our chances of performing well in Tokyo may just be a tall dream.

"We have been clamouring for multiple streams of players like the United States does.

"The US can decide to use college basketball players for the Olympics and they would do very well.

"In fact, at the last World Cup, countries that beat the US or gave them a tough time had players from the NBA.

"So you can imagine if Nigeria does not parade these NBA stars at the Olympics," he observed.

Speaking further, Skambo said there have been several calls from genuine stakeholders in the past for the federation to always look inwards.

"For years now, we have been asking the federation to have homegrown players, develop them to offer stiff competition to other countries but we have always depended on the foreign ones.

"NBA is a big franchise and they will definitely prioritize their league over the Olympics. Like I said earlier, the US can send college players for the Olympics," he said.

However, a former basketball player, Mohammed Abba Jugu believes the country is blessed with enough talents to fill in the shoes of the NBA stars.

"If the NBA stars can't represent Nigeria, I believe the rookies and other players who ply their trade in Europe can do the job. In America alone, I can say 60-65% of the college players have Nigerian roots in them.

"It's a country like Senegal that may likely suffer this because a large chunk of their players are foreign players.

"We have quality and young players coming up. So I don't think we will have a problem," he said.

Despite the threat coming from the NBA, the NBBF have said they are well prepared and equipped for the 2021 Olympics even without the NBA stars.

Ogunade said the country has enough players to prosecute their Olympics campaign in Tokyo, should the event coincide with the 2021 NBA season.

The Games originally were scheduled for this summer but were pushed back a year because of the pandemic.

In normal years, the Olympics take place during the NBA's off-season.