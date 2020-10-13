Gambia: Scorpions Coach Express Satisfaction With AFCON Qualifiers Preparation

The Gambia Senior National Team Coach, Tom Saintfeit has expressed satisfaction with his team's preparation ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resumption due in November.

The Scorpions on Friday beat Congo Brazzaville 1-0 in their opening match of the ten-days training camp being held in Algrave, Portugal.

Assan Ceesay scored the only goal of the match with a beautiful finished to register his 7th goal in 13 matches for the Scorpions.

Coach Tom Saintfiet further said that before the encounter they knew that Congo Brazzaville was a good team as they beat Guinea Bissau 3-0 and lost 2-0 against Senegal in their Afcon qualifiers Group I.

"We are very happy with this victory and performance because Congo Brazzaville is a strong team and they are 19th in the world and 69th position better than us," he said.

According to him, the Scorpions had control over the game in the first half as they had six shots on target compare to Congo Brazzaville's one shot on target.

"We also created some big chances in the second half but managed to score one by our striker Assan Ceesay. Congo Brazzaville came little more in the game after we scored the goal as they were looking for an equaliser."

He added that this is a very good victory and it is also very positive for them while in camp ahead of the Afcon qualifiers in November, adding that he also believed that they can go further than this victory against Congo Brazzaville.

About the new players... .

The Belgian tactician said there were five new players in the team whom all showed they are seriously part of the national team and are also ready for the future.

"Sometimes some players might not make to the team due to injuries or other reasons. So it is good to have new players."

He expressed satisfaction even though he some players did not get the opportunity during the first game but expressed hope that they will get the opportunity in their tomorrow's (Tuesday) game against Guinea Conakry.