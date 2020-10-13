Kenya: Footballer Dies After Being Assaulted By Teammates Over Poor Defending

Lamwo, Uganda

A local football player in Lamwo District, Northern Uganda, died Saturday after he was reportedly assaulted by his teammates.

The deceased Churchill Owaci, 22, was allegedly assaulted by his teammates after he made an error that led to a goal during a friendly match between two local football teams.

The deceased was a resident of Tumanon A village, Agoro Sub County in Lamwo District. He was playing as a central defender in a match between two teams all from Poba Parish.

According to the Agoro Sub County chairperson, Denis Onyon, the bitter exchange ensued among the teammates after a goal was scored resulting from Owaci's defensive blunder. They pounced on him, beating him up before they were separated.

"But later after the game, the deceased in a revenge act pushed one of the people that had earlier beaten him, from the bicycle which provoked another fight. The deceased collapsed a few metres away from the fight scene and was rushed to Agoro Health Centre III, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later," he said.

The Aswa Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, confirmed the incident saying the murder case was registered under CRB 201/2020 at Agoro Police Post where the two suspects are currently being detained.

"Investigations into the matter are ongoing and the suspects will be transferred to Lamwo Central Police Station from where they will be arraigned in court," he said.