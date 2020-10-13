Kenya: It's a Sluggish Start to Day 1 of Reopening As School Heads Struggle With Logistics

Low turnout and poor preparation characterised the first day of school yesterday.

Most parents kept their children at home, countrywide spot checks revealed, but Education officials reported that half of Grade 4, Standard Eight and Form Four learners had resumed learning after the long break.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha asked parents with children in other classes to start preparing them for reopening within the next two weeks.

Education Chief Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia said that, by noon yesterday, random checks put the attendance in primary schools at 58 per cent and 48 per cent in secondary schools.

But an assessment by the Nation as well as interviews with head teachers exposed numerous hitches. In Lamu, learners from Boni did not report back to school due to transport challenges.

In Baringo County, schools whose classrooms have been submerged by rising water levels in Lake Baringo are expected to be transferred to schools to safer places. In West Pokot, some girls were circumcised and may have been married off. In Uasin Gishu County, some private schools failed to reopen, having lost their teachers.

In Nyandarua County, schools lacked thermometer guns and pupils didn't have face masks. At Kamurugu Primary School in Embu County, half of Grade 4 learners did not show up. One classroom had been turned into a cow shed.

In Kirinyaga County, Mwea Brethren Primary School had been converted into a chicken farm. Only a few students had reported to Marsabit Boys High School. In Kiambu, Mahiga Primary School head teacher Ochieng Okoth said out of the 200 pupils in Grade 4, only 127 pupils reported back. At Mululu Primary School in Vihiga County, only 46 out of 108 Grade Four learners and 14 out of 212 in Standard Eight had reported back.

At Shauriyako Primary School in Homa Bay town, teachers were in a dilemma as to where to place the learners. At Bondo Township Primary School, the head teacher, Charles Ochieng', said only 21 of the 221 pupils had reported back.

Reporting by Faith Nyamai, Waikwa Maina, George Sayagie, John Njoroge, Mwangi Muiruri, Reginah Kinogu, Gitonga Marete, Waweru Wairimu, Simon Ciuri, Kalume Kazungu, Ruth Mbula, Derick Luvega, George Odiwuor, Elizabeth Ojina, Dickens Wasonga, George Munene, Reginah Kinogu, Jacob Walter, Charles Wanyoro, Flora Koech, Evans Kipkura, Barnabas Bii, Brian Ojamaa, Oscar Kakai and Titus Ominde