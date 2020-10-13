Gambia: Govt Relaxes Travel Restrictions

The Gambia government has announced the relaxation of travel restrictions and plans to open some non-essential places, the Office of Government Spokesperson reveals.

"The Gambia Government gradually relaxes various restrictions based on the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, all intending travellers to the country are reminded of these facts:

1. The State of Public Emergency (SoPE) effectively expired by midnight on the 17th September, 2020 and His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has subsequently lifted the nightly curfew. The SoPE is therefore, not extended;

2. Equally, all markets throughout The Gambia, regardless of the category of goods traded have since been permitted to reopen for business;

3. The two-week mandatory quarantine is no longer required. Instead, travellers destined to The Gambia shall show evidence of Negative PCR Test Results conducted not more 72 hours prior to arrival.

4. Isolation is no longer tenable except where the passenger is COVID-positive.

In the light of the forgoing, all airlines and travel agencies are hereby duly notified to begin booking flights to The Gambia and to all categories of travellers, subject to the COVI-19 protocols outlined above.

Meanwhile, refurbishment work on the Banjul International Airport (BIA) is near completion and it will be officially reopened no later than 31st October, 2020.

All citizens and residents of The Gambia as well as prospective visitors shall adhere to the COVID-19 Guidelines of The Ministry of Health "PUBLIC HEALTH (DANGEROUS INFECTIOUS DISEASES) PROTECTION REGULATIONS, 2020" and the WHO protocols governing the Covid-19 pandemic.

A more detailed press release outlining the latest COVID19 Regulations on the scheduled reopening of bars, restaurants, hotels, gymnasia and swimming pools will be published this week."