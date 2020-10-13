Gambia: Techworld Opens New Branch in Fula Bantang

TECHWORLD Oil Company, a Gambian-owned company engaged in oil and gas business last Thursday opened a new branch in Fula Bantang, Central River Region.

The new service station employs ten young Gambians, eight of whom serve as pump attendants.

The company which currently employs over 300 Gambians and non-Gambians has been operating in the country for over a decade now with over fifteen operational service stations across the country.

Speaking at the opening, Dodou D. Touray, Operations Manager TECHWORLD Oil Company explained that there are 34 communities within the area which either go to Brikama-Ba or Bansang for fuel, noting that the opening of the new service station at Fula Bantang will make life easier for them.

He added that communities within Cassamance also used to fuel at Brikama-Ba but can now fuel at Fula Bantang which is closer to them.

He highlighted that among the reasons for establishing the service station at Fula Bantang is because they received complaints that barrel fuel trading within the area does not sell good fuel.

He described the location as a good business catchment area, adding that it also created employment as those who were contracted for the construction were from the area.

He noted that, the establishment of the service station will encourage other investors to invest in the area, saying both CRR north and south do not have a bank except Reliance Financial Service.

Meanwhile communities within the area described the establishment of the service station at Fula Bantang as a dream come true for them, saying it will make life easier for them.