Ghana: GCC Holds Second Gender Conference

12 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Vivian Arthur

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) has held its second edition of gender conference to address the myriad of problems faced by both men and women in their quest to seek greener pastures for themselves and their families.

The conference which was in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) brought together key stakeholders drawn from civil society, government among others.

On the theme: "Exploring support systems available in Ghana before and after migration: The case of female migrant workers" it provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss and exchange ideas to contribute to policy and interventions on gender and migration through exploring support systems available in Ghana before and after migration.

Speaking at the event, the Country Director of GIZ Ghana, Ms Bauerochse Barbosa noted that female migrants were at risk than their male counterparts.

"We must, as a matter of urgency, invest in the formulation of innovative and practical ideas on how regular pathways can be enhanced; as well as harness the opportunities and manage the associated risks," she said.

She said in order to overcome the structural and systemic factors behind the gender-migration nexus, a synergised approach had to be adopted by stakeholders to make a more concerted effort to mitigate the negative socio-economic effects of female migration.

She reiterated the Centre's commitment to joining hands with relevant partners to be a voice in championing gender related issues and how that impacts on migration.

"We want to join hands with relevant partners to be a voice in championing gender related issues and how that impacts on migration. The emotional, psychological and physical support mechanisms must be effectively in place and functional to serve and discharge its mandated roles," she said.

Chief Director of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Kizito Ballans on his part said, the government was committed to ensuring decent work outcome for all workers including people working in Ghana and Ghanaians who travelled abroad for work.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.