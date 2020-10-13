Ghana: Pres Akufo-Addo's Intervention Commendable - Alhaji Tofik

12 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Boxing administrator, Alhaji Muritala Tofik has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for ensuring that former boxing champion, David Kotey, a.k.a D.K Poison, was paid alleged money owed him by the state since 1976.

The President through a communiqué signed by his Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante on Tuesday, directed that an amount of $45,000 was paid to the former champion on compassionate grounds.

D.K Poison reportedly loaned the money to the country in 1976 during General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's military regime after his world title defense.

The President's intervention, according to Alhaji Tofik, was highly commendable and a step in the right direction.

"D.K Poison has chased this money for a long time with government after government failing to do something about it. It is very refreshing to know that President Nana Akufo-Addo has intervened to ensure he is paid his money," he stated.

"We need to honour our legends in sports while they are alive so that it will motivate the younger generation of athletes to give their best for the country," he stated.

