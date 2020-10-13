Ghana: Black Stars Ready for Qatar Test

Black Stars Head Coach, C.K Akonnor will be hoping for an improved output from his side when they take on Asian champions Qatar today at the Titanic Sports Complex in Turkey.

Akonnor has come under substantial amount of pressure after the Stars suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat to Mali on Friday in their first scheduled friendly of the FIFA window, a game that marked Akonnor's debut.

The performance of the team has raised early eyebrows among sports fans regarding Akonnor's ability to lead the Stars with the long goal of ending Ghana's 38-year AFCON trophy draught in sight.

Inversely, Akonnor has an opportunity to restore public confidence in his abilities and in his team against a Qatari side that is gradually gaining a reputation as a force to reckon with.

To achieve this, a win might not be enough but also a convincing display that will be in sharp contrast to the effort exhibited against the Malians.

Akonnor is well aware another dismissive performance will dampen spirit ahead of the double-header against Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers next month and will look to correct mistakes from Friday's game.

Akonnor's new additions all failed to impress, Brentford's Tarique Fosu, French-born Alexander Djiku of Strasbourg and Israeli - based Eugene Ansah of Hapoel Shmona fame. The situation was compounded by the uninspiring display from senior players such as skipper Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew. Youngster Gideon Mensah also had a poor game at the left-side of defense.

Fortunately, they will have a second bite of the cherry and will be expected to put up a better showing that will boost Ghanaians confidence in their ability with the assignments ahead.

Despite the determination of the Stars to make amends, Qatar will not be pushovers; they will be eager to exact revenge for the 3-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Ghana 13 years ago in a friendly.

With their focus towards building a compact, strong, and resilient side ahead of hosting the World Cup in 2022, a victory against the Black Stars will be a major boost and a feather in the cap of Spanish gaffer Felix Sanchez team.

Kick off time for the game is 3:30pm.