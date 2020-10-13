Ghana: Family of Murdered Woman Sets Record Straight

Cape Coast — The family of the late Georgina Sayel who was murdered by the alleged boy friend at Kakumdo in the Cape Coast Metropolis has refuted claims from a section of the public that, her refusal to continue with a supposed relationship led to the death of their relative.

They indicated that, there was no relationship between the two, but was quick to say that, the death was a mystery to them as they were yet to come to terms with the unfortunate incident.

According to a family member, information gathered showed that, the gentleman had earlier told some friend about his intention to kill himself and the lady, if she refused his proposal.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, during the burial and funeral rites of the late Georgina Sayel at Cape Coast over the weekend, Mr Jacob Kojo Awini, brother of the deceased said, it was inaccurate for the public to say that, the supposedly boyfriend catered for the late sister at the College of Education.

He stated that, doctor's report on the body of his late sister showed that, there was no sign of struggle, and said they suspect she was drugged before the murder.

He explained that, the late Georgina was a very reserved person who was glued to her studies and was not keeping friends.

According to Mr Awini, his late sister prior to her untimely death had applied to pursue a degree programme at the Kumasi campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

He said the death of their relative came as a shock to the entire family and said the circumstance surrounding the death was a mystery to them, and asked: "How can somebody who can't even take care of his wife and family sponsor our relative through the college of education?"

Mr Awini said investigations by his family, indicated that close friends of the late killer were not even aware that he was dating the late Georgina, but only heard that, they were in some kind of relationship after the murder.

He said the claim by the public that, the late Emmanuel Kwarkye catered for the financial needs of their late relative was false.

Another relative, Miss Diana Bosuh also said that, the family about a week to the unfortunate incident jokingly asked the late Georgina to introduce her boyfriend to them, since they have not seen any man visiting her in the house.

"Unfortunately for us, we were greeted with the sad news of her demise in the tragic manner. The pain is too much to bear, she said.

The late Emmanuel Kwarkye, murdered the late Georgina fled from the house and later committed suicide by hanging himself at Bronyibima, near Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality.