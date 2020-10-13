Ghana: Holding Credible, Free, Fair Election Is Shared Responsibility

The Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday closed filing of nomination forms by presidential aspirants contesting the December 7, 2020, presidential election.

In all, 17 aspirants, including three women and three independent candidates, submitted forms to vie for the high office of President of the Republic of Ghana.

Those who have so far submitted their nomination forms and awaiting clearance by the EC include the sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is seeking re-election; Rev. Alfred Andrews for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM); and John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who is staging a comeback for the presidency.

The female contestants are Akua Donkor, representing the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP); Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP).

Other political presidential aspirants are Ivor Greenstreet, the Convention People's Party (CPP); Hassan Ayariga, the All People's Congress (APC); Dr Henry Lartey, Ghana Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP); and Kwasi Addae Odike, the United Progressive Party (UPP).

The rest who are standing on party tickets are Kwasi Busumbru, the flagbearer for the People's Action Party (PAP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, the United Front Party (UFP), Kofi Akpaloo, the flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and David Apasaare, the presidential aspirant of the People's National Convention (PNC).

The three independent candidates are Mr Alfred Kwame Walker, Kofi Koranteng and Kofi Gane.

It is important to point out that the submission of the nomination forms is just the beginning of the process for the candidates to be cleared by EC for the aspirants' names to appear on the ballot paper.

Indeed, the EC is mandated to verify and scrutinise the information provided by the candidates and, if satisfied, allow an aspirant to contest the election.

This process and many others would require the cooperation of all the candidates, their supporters and the EC to verify the information provided by contestants.

In the absence of such cooperation and sharing the burden of ensuring a peaceful, credible, free and fair election, one cannot blame the EC solely, if things go wrong.

We note with some degree of worry that a number of the aspirants are urging the EC to conduct a free and fair election come December 2020.

Although, that is a fair call, the Ghanaian Times is of the opinion that everyone, voters and political parties, owe it as a responsibility to collaborate with the EC to

conduct a credible election in December.

It would not be helpful and enough to advise the EC to conduct a credible election without offering your support that would lead to a successful election. We think that everyone, particularly the political parties, have a duty to lend their support to the EC while being vigilant throughout the process.

While we commend all the political parties and independent candidates for successfully submitting their forms, we urge the EC also to avail itself and engage the political parties and stakeholders in an atmosphere of trust so that together, we can hold a credible, free, fair and peaceful general election in December.