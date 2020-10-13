Tanzania: Four TPA Staff in Court for 600m/ - Embezzlement

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in collaborations with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office has taken to court four people, including senior officials with Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to face various economic offences involving over 600m/-.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Bureau's Public Relations Officer, Ms Doreen Kapwani on behalf of the Director General, Brigadier General John Mbungo, the accused persons were arraigned before Kigoma Resident Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They are Eliya Ntinyako, who is Director of Ntinyako Company Limited, which was awarded a tender to supply building materials and water infrastructure at the Kigoma Port office. Others are Morris Mchindiuza, the former TPA Manager at Kigoma Port, Herman Shimbe, who was Accounts Officer with the Port and Lusubilo Mwakyusa, and the then Human Resources Officer.

The Public Relations Officer mentioned the charges alleged to have been committed by the accused persons, as per investigation carried out by PCCB, as leading organized crimes, embezzlement and misappropriation, tax evasion, money laundering and occasioning loss to a specified authority.

Senior State Attorney in Charge of the office of the DPP in Kigoma Region, Mr Riziki Matitu, refused to give more details on the matter, including the names of prosecutors and that of the magistrate, who presided over the case as well as the position of investigations into the matter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He threw the ball to the PCCB authorities, saying they were in a better position to reveal the information of what transpired in court. In the statement, however, Ms Kapwani disclosed that the accused persons are alleged to have occasioned loss of 619,278,260/52 to TPA and evading tax of 37,837,409/26.

In parallel to arraignment of the said four people, the PCCB also announced in the statement that they are still conducting investigations to identify the actual money alleged to have been swindled, including looking for another suspect identified as Madaraka Robert Madaraka, who was an Accountant with TPA.

The PCCB alleged in the statement that Madaraka was also involved in the claims in question and would be joined into trial once arrested. They appealed to the people to provide any information about him to any nearby PCCB office.

Arraignment of the four people comes hardly a month after the PCCB in collaborations with the DPP office took before the same court five other people, including senior officials with TPA to face various economic offences involving over 153m/-.

The Bureau's statement named the accused persons as Rodrick Uiso, who is Director of M/S Saxon Building Contractors Limited, Ajuaye Msese, who was former TPA Manager at Kigoma Port, Jesse Mpenzile, who was Resident Engineer, as well as Herman Shimbe and Lusubilo Mwakyusa.

They were charged with 54 counts of forgery, making false statements with a view of taking advantage, uttering false documents, leading organized crimes, use of documents intended to mislead principal embezzlements and misappropriation and failure to pay tax.

Other charges include failure to use Electronic Fiscal Device receipts, money laundering and occasioning loss amounting to 153,543,550/- to a specified authority.