Gambia Records One New Covid-19 Related Death, Four New Cases

The Gambia has yesterday recorded one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the total number of deaths due to Coronavirus to one hundred and eighteen.

The deceased is a 16-year-old female whose sample was collected posthumously.

On the same day, the Gambia recorded four new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand, six hundred and thirty-six.

The newly confirmed cases represented 1.1% positivity test rate. The median age of the new cases is 29 years.

This is the 168th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The Gambia currently has no person in quarantine and nine hundred and twenty-five active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said three hundred and fifty-one new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab.

"Two new tests returned undetermined. Fifty new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged," he said.

Director Njai said a delegation from the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Response team will be travelling to Dakar, Senegal to learn and share best practices of effectively operating an Incident Management System.

"No new person was taken in to quarantine, twelve new persons were discharged from quarantine," he said.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.