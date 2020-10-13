Gambia Records One New Covid-19 Related Death, Four New Cases

12 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has yesterday recorded one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the total number of deaths due to Coronavirus to one hundred and eighteen.

The deceased is a 16-year-old female whose sample was collected posthumously.

On the same day, the Gambia recorded four new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand, six hundred and thirty-six.

The newly confirmed cases represented 1.1% positivity test rate. The median age of the new cases is 29 years.

This is the 168th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The Gambia currently has no person in quarantine and nine hundred and twenty-five active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said three hundred and fifty-one new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab.

"Two new tests returned undetermined. Fifty new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged," he said.

Director Njai said a delegation from the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Response team will be travelling to Dakar, Senegal to learn and share best practices of effectively operating an Incident Management System.

"No new person was taken in to quarantine, twelve new persons were discharged from quarantine," he said.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.