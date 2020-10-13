Gambia: MoH Receives Medical Equipment From Turkey

The Ministry of Health on Friday 9th October 2020 received medical equipment from Turkey, procured by the Government of the Gambia and the World Bank.

The funds used to purchase the equipment, was part of the five hundred million dalasi set aside by Government to buy medical equipment to the fight against the deadly coronavirus and to also capacitate the health fraternity.

The equipment received include examination and surgical gloves, scrubs tops and pants, alcohol-based hand rub, biohazard bags, plastic pedal bins, body plastic, liquid soap, chlorine, chest drain tubes, oxygen concentrator and prongs, oxygen masks, body bags, ultrasound scanner, digital thermometers, blood pressure machines, a generator among others.

Dr. Ahmad Lamin Samateh, the Minister of Health said the equipment was jointly procured by Government and the World Bank.

"The funds used for the procurement of these materials were part of the five hundred million dalasi that Government set aside to equip the health sector, when this pandemic started in this country," he said.

Dr. Samateh said Gambians who were enquiring about the five hundred million dalasi, will gradually start to know how that money is spent.

"We have received the first phase of the equipment and this is the second consignment. We are expecting other consignments," he said.

Dr. Samateh said some of the medical equipment they received are lifesaving medical items some of which are not in our hospitals. He added the equipment are not only designated to fight against the deadly coronavirus but will be used even after COVID-19

"We have promised the people of this country that their resources will be put into good use and that they will benefit from it. That is what we are exactly doing," he concludes.