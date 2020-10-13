Gambia: MoH Receives Medical Equipment From Turkey

12 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Ministry of Health on Friday 9th October 2020 received medical equipment from Turkey, procured by the Government of the Gambia and the World Bank.

The funds used to purchase the equipment, was part of the five hundred million dalasi set aside by Government to buy medical equipment to the fight against the deadly coronavirus and to also capacitate the health fraternity.

The equipment received include examination and surgical gloves, scrubs tops and pants, alcohol-based hand rub, biohazard bags, plastic pedal bins, body plastic, liquid soap, chlorine, chest drain tubes, oxygen concentrator and prongs, oxygen masks, body bags, ultrasound scanner, digital thermometers, blood pressure machines, a generator among others.

Dr. Ahmad Lamin Samateh, the Minister of Health said the equipment was jointly procured by Government and the World Bank.

"The funds used for the procurement of these materials were part of the five hundred million dalasi that Government set aside to equip the health sector, when this pandemic started in this country," he said.

Dr. Samateh said Gambians who were enquiring about the five hundred million dalasi, will gradually start to know how that money is spent.

"We have received the first phase of the equipment and this is the second consignment. We are expecting other consignments," he said.

Dr. Samateh said some of the medical equipment they received are lifesaving medical items some of which are not in our hospitals. He added the equipment are not only designated to fight against the deadly coronavirus but will be used even after COVID-19

"We have promised the people of this country that their resources will be put into good use and that they will benefit from it. That is what we are exactly doing," he concludes.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.