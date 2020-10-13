Gambia: Yanks Touray Wants High Court to Enforce His Constitutional Immunity and Discharge Him

12 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

Lawyer Abdoulie Sisohor has on Monday, 12th October 2020 made an application for the high court to enforce the constitutional immunity accorded to Yankuba Touray by the 1997 Constitution.

Lawyer Sisohor said the murder charge the ex-Minister of Local Government and Lands, Mr Touray is facing was illegal and contrary to the 1997 Constitution. He argued that the powers of the high court to try retired Captain Yankuba Touray has been taken away by the 1997 Constitution which accords Mr Touray and all members of the redundant AFPRC government including ministers immunity from legal proceedings, whether civil or criminal.

"I pray that the court strike out this case because it is illegal and it infringes the rights of the accused [Yankuba Touray]. I humbly submit that the accused person should be discharged because it is illegal to try him under the current constitution," Lawyer Sisohor said.

The 1997 constitution gives the high court original jurisdiction to interpret and enforce fundamental rights and freedoms.

Touray was a member of the defunct AFPRC Government and was a long-serving Minister of Local Government and Lands under both the AFPRC and APRC regimes. The retired military officer is the third defence witness in his trial where he is accused with murder. According to the indictment, Mr Touray murdered Ex-Minister of Finance Ousman Koro Ceesay in 1995 at his residence in Kololi. Touray pleaded his constitutional immunity but the court entered a plea of not-guilty on his behalf.

In making his application, Lawyer Sisohor relied on the case of Antoine Bana and Ocean View Resort wherein it was held that the issue of jurisdiction can be raised at any time and any manner, whether formally or informally, and once so raised, all proceedings must be suspended and the court should address it.

The senior lawyer relied on the testimonies of prosecution witnesses including the testimonies ex-Corporal Alagie Kanyi, Captain Jangum, Ensa Mendy and Lamin Ndour who all testified before the court as prosecution witnesses in the case. He also relied on Yankuba Touray's testimony.

The Lawyer submitted all the witnesses before the court have indicated that Touray was a member of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC).

Lawyer Sisohor argued that section 13 (1) and (5) of Schedule 2 of the 1997 Constitution accords Yankuba Touray immunity from civil and criminal proceedings of his actions or omissions between 1994 and 1996.

Section 13 (1) of Schedule Two of the 1997 Constitution provides "No member of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council, any person appointed minister by the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling council or other appointees of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council shall be held liable or answerable before a Court or authority or under this Constitution or any other law, either jointly or severally, for an act or omission in the performance of his or her official duties."

Section 13 (5) of the same schedule of the Constitution provides "It shall not be lawful for any court or tribunal to entertain an action instituted in respect of an act or omission against a person acting or omitting to act on the instructions or authority of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council, or a member thereof, and alleged to be in contravention of any law whether substantive or procedural, in existence before or during the administration of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council."

"I humbly submit that it [the application] is not about interpretation but enforcement of the right of the accused [Yankuba Touray] not to be prosecuted," he said.

He added: "By virtue of these sections [13 (1) and (3) of Schedule Two of the 1997 Constitution], the powers of this honourable court are ousted to try the accused person.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.