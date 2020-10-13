Gambia: Tertiary, Tvet Institutions to Open Wednesday 14th October

12 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Fatoumatta K Jallow

Authorities at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MOHERST) on Friday 9th October 2020 disclosed at a press conference, the re-opening of all Tertiary, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institutions on Wednesday, 14th of October 2020.

Permanent Secretary of MOHERST Mod A.K. Secka, said Covid-19 has dealt a major blow on the education system of the country, since it started.

"MOHERST has been doing some consultation particularly on the re-opening of normal classes by tertiary and TVET institution," he said; that during their consultations, they have come up with strategies for TVET Institutions in particular, to reopen all institutions of higher learning.

He highlighted that the re-opening should be done by adhering to the COVID19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

