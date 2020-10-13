Nigeria: Ebonyi Govt Sues for Peace Over Herders-Farmers Conflicts

13 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Ebonyi Government has restated the need for peaceful co-existence between herders and farmers across communities in the state, urging traditional rulers, youth leaders and farmers to be law-abiding.

Mr Hyacinth Osuji, Chairman, Local Government Advisory Committee in the state, made the call in Abakaliki during a meeting with traditional rulers, the leadership of Fulani herders, farmers and officials of the Abakaliki Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ebonyi Government had in recent times recorded some conflicts between herders/farmers and communities in the state, resulting in destruction of farmland, rape and killing.

Osuji explained that the meeting was to avert crisis within the area, in line with the state governor's directive to ensure peaceful and harmonious co-existence among citizens.

He noted that the importance of peaceful coexistence among citizens to national development could not be over-emphasised.

Alhaji Usman Isha, Chairman, Myetee Allah, Ebonyi state chapter, commended the state government's move to ensure peace among them and the people of the land.

"I, as chairman, believe that we are one and I have been up and doing to protect crops and farmland. I have never received cases of rape and I pray that we will continue to live in peace.

"We are not here to put eye on anybody's wife. We have been doing shifting cultivation with the owners of the land; we do not want disorder from any person.

"We have agreed not to take laws into our hands, we have agreed to stop night grazing and we will go back to our people for improved peace for a better Nigeria," he said

Chief Fidelis Nwonumaru, Leader of the Traditional Rulers in the area said the communities in the area were ready to move in togetherness for a lasting peace among the people.

"We agreed to ensure peace if the herders will do their business according to the rules and regulations of the state government and the communities they live," Nwonumaru said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.