South Africa: Size Matters - Comfy Knickers Are All the Rage As Lingerie Market Grows

analysis

Underwear, whatever one's style or size, is the one sector of the retail apparel market that may not be visible but remains ubiquitous. The international industry is undergoing significant growth and changes, and South Africa seems to be following the trend.

A report earlier this year by international research firm The Insight Partners estimated that the women's lingerie market would double by 2027 from about US$35,169.4-million in 2018. Importantly, it's not just growing, but changing.

The research service Wonder found that consumer behaviour is shifting towards more inclusive sizing and colour, specifically of "nude" items. It notes a clear pivot towards functionality. For instance, there is a significant move from the more performative push-up bras to less constrictive, bralette styles.

The clearest harbinger of this comfortable news is the stereotypically sexy Victoria's Secret, which remains the largest US lingerie retailer but has suffered over the past few decades.

It is difficult to find clear indications whether South African knicker buyers are moving towards similar preferences. Head of Equities Research at Old Mutual Investment Group, Meryl Pick, says this isn't a big enough category locally as an investment case and there are not any standout listed players. However, anecdotally she has...