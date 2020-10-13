South Africa: Size Matters - Comfy Knickers Are All the Rage As Lingerie Market Grows

12 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Elna Schütz

Underwear, whatever one's style or size, is the one sector of the retail apparel market that may not be visible but remains ubiquitous. The international industry is undergoing significant growth and changes, and South Africa seems to be following the trend.

A report earlier this year by international research firm The Insight Partners estimated that the women's lingerie market would double by 2027 from about US$35,169.4-million in 2018. Importantly, it's not just growing, but changing.

The research service Wonder found that consumer behaviour is shifting towards more inclusive sizing and colour, specifically of "nude" items. It notes a clear pivot towards functionality. For instance, there is a significant move from the more performative push-up bras to less constrictive, bralette styles.

The clearest harbinger of this comfortable news is the stereotypically sexy Victoria's Secret, which remains the largest US lingerie retailer but has suffered over the past few decades.

It is difficult to find clear indications whether South African knicker buyers are moving towards similar preferences. Head of Equities Research at Old Mutual Investment Group, Meryl Pick, says this isn't a big enough category locally as an investment case and there are not any standout listed players. However, anecdotally she has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.