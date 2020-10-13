Malawi: Killer Driver Detained As Pupil Hit to Death in Nkhata Bay Traffic Accident

13 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

A 15 year-old Dora Msiska has died after a passenger vehicle hit her to death as she walked home from school.

Police in Nkhata Bay who confirmed the accident on Monday, said the accident occurred around Chipuzumumba area in the district.

Nkhata Bay police spokesperson, Kondwani James, said the accident involved a motor vehicle registration number BW 6488 Toyota Sienta which was driven by Emanuel Ngulube from Nkhata Bay going to Chintheche with a passenger on board.

"Upon arrival at Chipuzumumba area, he hit two female pedestrians: Dora Msiska and Milika Kasambara who were walking on the left side of the road," said James.

Following the impact, Dora sustained severe head injuries while Milika got serious injuries.

Both victims were rushed to Nkhata Bay District hospital where Dora was pronounced dead upon arrival while Milika was immediately rushed to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

The driver and the passenger escaped unharmed.

Dora Msiska was a learner at Chipuzumumba Primary School and hailed from Kaminga Village, T/A Mankhambira in the district.

Meanwhile, the driver is detained at Nkhata-Bay Police Station for further investigations.

