Africa: Zimbabwe's Universities Missing From Africa's Top 60

Pixabay
Zimbabwe flag.
13 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Zimbabwe's top universities have not made it onto Africa's top 60 higher learning institutions in what could be a hint the country's education standards may be lagging behind compared to those on other countries on the continent.

Zimbabwe's education was once rated highly during the 1980s and 1990s period and revered as one of the best on the continent.

But the recent 2020 African University Ranking (UniRank) index only included three of the country's universities on its list.

UniRank is the leading international higher education directory and search engine featuring reviews and rankings of over 13 000 universities and colleges in 200 countries.

The University of Zimbabwe, which is the country's leading institution, was placed on position 62 out of 200 in Africa.

It was followed by Midlands State University, ranked 82 and Africa University at position 91.

"The selection criteria included being chartered, licensed and/or accredited by the appropriate higher education-related organization in each country, offering at least four-year undergraduate degrees and postgraduate degrees," UniRank 2020 reported.

The rankings also considered delivering courses predominantly in a traditional, face-to-face, non-distance education format.

South Africa's top universities dominated the list and were ranked as the top six in Africa.

These included University of Pretoria, University of Cape Town, University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Universiteit Stellenbosch.

"Our aim is to provide a non-academic League Table of the top Universities in Africa based on valid, unbiased and non-influenceable web metrics provided by independent web intelligence sources rather than data submitted by the Universities themselves," added UniRank.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.