Africa: Zimbabwe's Universities Missing From Africa's Top 60

Zimbabwe's top universities have not made it onto Africa's top 60 higher learning institutions in what could be a hint the country's education standards may be lagging behind compared to those on other countries on the continent.

Zimbabwe's education was once rated highly during the 1980s and 1990s period and revered as one of the best on the continent.

But the recent 2020 African University Ranking (UniRank) index only included three of the country's universities on its list.

UniRank is the leading international higher education directory and search engine featuring reviews and rankings of over 13 000 universities and colleges in 200 countries.

The University of Zimbabwe, which is the country's leading institution, was placed on position 62 out of 200 in Africa.

It was followed by Midlands State University, ranked 82 and Africa University at position 91.

"The selection criteria included being chartered, licensed and/or accredited by the appropriate higher education-related organization in each country, offering at least four-year undergraduate degrees and postgraduate degrees," UniRank 2020 reported.

The rankings also considered delivering courses predominantly in a traditional, face-to-face, non-distance education format.

South Africa's top universities dominated the list and were ranked as the top six in Africa.

These included University of Pretoria, University of Cape Town, University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Universiteit Stellenbosch.

"Our aim is to provide a non-academic League Table of the top Universities in Africa based on valid, unbiased and non-influenceable web metrics provided by independent web intelligence sources rather than data submitted by the Universities themselves," added UniRank.