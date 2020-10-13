Nigeria: Again, Army, Police Invade My House - Nnamdi Kanu Raises Alarm

Katrin Gänsler/Deutsche Welle
Nnamdi Kanu.
13 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged early morning invasion of his Isiama-Afaraukwu village in Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State, by the combined team of Nigeria Army and the Police, who allegedly harassed and intimidated people in the community.

In a statement he personally signed, which wasmade available to newsmen by IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Mazi Kanu also alleged that the aid the United States government, the British government, the European Union and the United Nations are giving the Nigerian government is being used in aiding Jihad in Nigeria and indirectly aiding the Islamic conquest of Biafraland and the rest of the South under the guise of providing military assistance in the fight against Boko Haram and other forms of terrorism.

Mazi Kanu's statement read, "Early this morning, the 12th of October, 2020, the Nigerian Army once again commenced their siege on Isiama-Afaraukwu my village in search of innocent citizens to kill.

"The American government, the British government, the European Union and the United Nation's aid to Nigeria in fighting the Boko Haran and other terrorist activities in Nigeria are now used to aid the Jihad and indirectly aid the Islamic conquest of Christian Biafraland and the rest of the South under the guise of providing military assistance in the fight against Boko Haram and other forms of terrorism.

"U.S. Mission in NIgeria , UK in Nigeria, European Union in Nigeria, United Nations in Nigeria, you can now see where the military aid you are providing this government of Nigeria is going into.

"You people are indirectly aiding the Islamic conquest of Biafraland and the rest of the South under the guise of providing military assistance in the fight against Boko Haram and other forms of terrorism.

"The Nigerian Army and their Police counterparts should know that they are under constant live CCTV surveillance and therefore, any terrorist attack on my village by this band of uniformed terrorists will be captured and broadcast live for the world to see.

"The world must stop supporting terrorists in power in Nigeria. My village is not Sambisa Forest."

