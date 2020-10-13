Africa: Minister Pandor to Chair AU Council Meeting

13 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, is expected to chair the 37th Session of the Executive Council of The African Union (AU).

The two-day session which gets underway today, is the first meeting of the AU Executive Council to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Pandor will preside over the session in her capacity as the Chairperson of the Executive Council of AU.

"This meeting of the Executive Council is held in preparation for the 2nd Mid-Year Coordination between the AU and it's Regional Economic Communities (RECs), which will be chaired by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa on 22 October 2020," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Monday.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will lead the South African delegation to the meeting.

Amongst others, the Executive Council will consider the 2021 Budget of the AU; the programme of activities about the theme of the Year 2021 "Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want"; and consider the Report on the financing of the AU and the Peace Fund.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

