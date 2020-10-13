South Africa: DPSA Welcomes Clean Audit Report

The Director-General of the Department of Public Service and Administration, Yoliswa Makhasi, has welcomed the clean audit attained by the department for the 2019/20 financial year from the Auditor-General.

The regularity audit for the DPSA was finalised by the Auditor-General on 30 September 2020, who thereafter issued a final unqualified audit opinion with no findings.

The clean audit means that the department complied with all the relevant rules and regulations governing financial and performance information.

The department has, throughout the year under review, implemented proper internal controls to manage performance and financial information.

Taking into cognizance the important role performed by the DPSA in driving the machinery of Public Administration throughout the country, the DG commended the department.

"The public service must at all times enhance good governance and ethical administration, and not be associated with corruption and other acts that constitute unprofessional conduct, even if laws have not been broken," Makhasi said.