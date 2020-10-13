South Africa: Finance and Appropriations Committees' Chairpersons Send Condolences to the Family, Friends and Colleagues of Prof Daniel Plaatjies

document

The Chairpersons of the Standing Committee on Finance, Mr Joe Maswanganyi, and the Standing Committee on Appreciations, Mr Sfiso Buthelezi, extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Prof Daniel Plaatjies who passed on last Saturday. Prof Plaatjies was the Chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC).

Speaking on behalf of their respective committees, Parliament staff and their own behalf, the two chairpersons described Prof Plaatjies as a knowledgeable man who served the country diligently on various capacities before joining the FFC in 2017. They said Prof Plaatjies led a resourceful team of commissioners and senior management at the FFC, which Parliament's finance and appropriations committees always hold with the highest esteem with regard to matters of the country's fiscal and economic policies.

Mr Buthelezi said Prof Plaatjies always provided independent, professional and well-researched advice and opinion to the Standing Committee on Appropriations on matters of fiscal and economic importance, and that he did so regardless whether his views on the subject matter conformed with the popular narrative or not. "His passing on is a big loss to the committee, Parliament and the people of South Africa," he said.

Mr Maswanganyi, on the other hand, is of the view that Prof Plaatjies leaves behind an indelible mark in the research space, saying that he presented a well-researched submission recently when the Standing Committee on Finance dealt with the 2020 supplementary budget. "We reiterate, once again, our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the FFC, and we believe firmly that their loss is a loss to the country. May his soul rest in peace," said Mr Maswanganyi.