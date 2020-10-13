South Africa: Finance and Appropriations Committees' Chairpersons Send Condolences to the Family, Friends and Colleagues of Prof Daniel Plaatjies

12 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairpersons of the Standing Committee on Finance, Mr Joe Maswanganyi, and the Standing Committee on Appreciations, Mr Sfiso Buthelezi, extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Prof Daniel Plaatjies who passed on last Saturday. Prof Plaatjies was the Chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC).

Speaking on behalf of their respective committees, Parliament staff and their own behalf, the two chairpersons described Prof Plaatjies as a knowledgeable man who served the country diligently on various capacities before joining the FFC in 2017. They said Prof Plaatjies led a resourceful team of commissioners and senior management at the FFC, which Parliament's finance and appropriations committees always hold with the highest esteem with regard to matters of the country's fiscal and economic policies.

Mr Buthelezi said Prof Plaatjies always provided independent, professional and well-researched advice and opinion to the Standing Committee on Appropriations on matters of fiscal and economic importance, and that he did so regardless whether his views on the subject matter conformed with the popular narrative or not. "His passing on is a big loss to the committee, Parliament and the people of South Africa," he said.

Mr Maswanganyi, on the other hand, is of the view that Prof Plaatjies leaves behind an indelible mark in the research space, saying that he presented a well-researched submission recently when the Standing Committee on Finance dealt with the 2020 supplementary budget. "We reiterate, once again, our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the FFC, and we believe firmly that their loss is a loss to the country. May his soul rest in peace," said Mr Maswanganyi.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.