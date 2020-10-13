South Africa: Premier Zamani Saul Sends Condolences On the Passing of Kgosi Kgosienewang Emmauel

12 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr Zamani Saul, on behalf of the Provincial Government, wishes to express our sadness on the passing of Kgosi Kgosienewang Emmauel Jantjie II of Batlhaping Ba Phuduhucwana Ba-ga Jantjie. At the time of his passing, Kgosi Jantjie was 72 years old and had ruled his people since the age of 24. He was well versed in matters of traditional affairs and served his people with distinction. He also served the council of traditional leadership at various levels during his life and was the Deputy Chairperson of the John Taolo Gaetsewe Local House of Traditional Leaders and a member of the Provincial House at the time of his death. His passing is a great loss not only to the people of Batlhaping Ba-ga Jantjie but to the Province in general.

At this hour of great loss, our thoughts are with his wife, Mma-Kgosi Jantjie and the Boora Jantjie Royal Household, the Batlhaping Ba-ga Jantjie Traditional Council and the community. Our sincerest condolences also to the various Houses of Traditional leadership and everyone who has come to know; love and respect this remarkable man.

Kgosi Jantjie will be laid to rest at his homestead of Magwagwe village on Thursday, 15 October 2020.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.