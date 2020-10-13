South Africa: Public Service and Administration Welcomes Clean Audit Achieved By the Department

12 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Director-General of the Department of Public Service and Administration, Ms Yoliswa Makhasi welcomes the clean audit attained by the Department for 2019/2020 financial year from the Auditor-General.

The regularity audit for the DPSA was finalised by the Auditor-General on 30 September 2020 and issued a final unqualified audit opinion with no findings which mean "clean audit".

The clean audit means that the department complied with all relevant rules and regulations governing Financial and Performance information. The department has throughout the year under review implemented proper internal controls to manage performance and financial information.

Taking into cognizance the important role performed by the DPSA in driving the machinery of Public Administration throughout the country, the DG commended the Department and said: "Public service must at all times enhance good governance, ethical administration and not be associated with corruption and other acts which constitute unprofessional conduct even if laws have not been broken".

