Kenya: Mental Health Is At Centre of Our Healthcare Strategy

opinion

Mental health affects many and touches everyone. The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation we now have reports of more mental illness cases than before.

The anguish of mental illness is alive in everyone; we all are a step away from knowing a victim of suicide, drug abuse, gender violence and the growing incidents of child abuse. More painfully, behind these acts is the culprit: The disease, which we more often than not treat with shame and stigma rather than cure and compassion.

We need to change this paradigm. We need to give accessible and affordable mental services to all Kenyans. A child born with Down's syndrome or autism deserves a childhood without bankrupting the parents.

It is our role as a nation to offer support not only to those with mental disorders but also empower the caregivers. In this regard, the government is committed to working with persons with lived experiences as well as their communities and families.

Gone should be the days when our patients were either hidden or chained to posts behind our homes or children with mental disorders were a blight on society.

Mental health challenges

We must create a society that not only embraces those with mental health challenges but also is not afraid of the financial impact of caring for them. The government must intervene to create a better healthcare system for mental illness.

The Ministry of Health has developed and launched the Mental Health Policy 2015-2030, whose goal is attainment of the highest standard of mental health. This is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta's "Big Four Agenda", which places an emphasis on universal health coverage.

It seeks to integrate the mental health services within the Kenya Essential Package for Health (KEPH) to enhance availability and access while addressing the systemic challenges and emerging life trends. It also provides for the building of capacities for individuals and communities to deal with mental health issues.

The Ministry of Health is developing a Mental Health Action Plan as well as a Suicide Prevention Strategy to address the mental health concerns.

Appropriate medication

We are taking all mental health issues head-on. Last year, the government established a Mental Health Task Force which came up with a number of recommendations, which we are committed to gradually implement.

They include establishing a modern neuropsychiatric hospital with four satellite facilities. We are also working with county governments to operationalise the regional centres for mental health to ease patient load at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

We are committed to the provision of appropriate medication for mental illnesses under UHC as we work with partners on the Quality Rights Mental Health Initiative focusing on human rights approach to mental healthcare for patients and caregivers, including public education to reduce stigma and promote dignity in care and recovery.

Mr Kagwe is the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health.