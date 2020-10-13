South Africa: Signs of War On the ANC Horizon As Fikile Mbalula Savages Ace Magashule's Foot Soldiers

12 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The fetid mud of the ANC's internal fighting has spilt once more into the public domain - and this time it's Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula doing the flinging.

In a series of written missiles on Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula attacked party Secretary-General Ace Magashule, the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) leadership and other opposition to the party president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

It is usually surprising to see people in the same political party referring to each other as "thugs", though not entirely unexpected to those following the latter-day ANC.

Mbalula's comments could be seen as another flicker of the light being shone on Secretary-General Ace Magashule's possible arrest, as well as his continuing frustration with the party secretary-general and his close allies, people like MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus and its president, Kebby Maphatsoe. And it appears that Magashule is powerless to stop Mbalula's barrage.

Even by the standards of the ANC's recent Twitter wars, Mbalula's comments about Magashule and Niehaus were insulting.

The context was a call by the MKMVA in Gauteng for Mbalula to be arrested, supposedly because as transport minister he should face responsibility for the poor state of the railways in that province. While that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

