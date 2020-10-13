Nigeria: Pro-SARS Rally Holds in Maiduguri

Civil society organisations and trade unions in Borno State are currently on a street rally to express their displeasure over the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian police by the federal government.

The protesters said they want SARS to continue operating in Borno State.

The chairman of a coalition of CSOs in Borno, Ahmed Shehu, said though they are not happy with happenings in other parts of the country, "the SARS operatives have contributed immensely to the fight against terrorism."

The protesters who carried placards and banners said "We want SARS for peace in Borno."

The procession is currently moving towards the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri.

