Liberia: UBA Refutes Possession of CCTV Footage of LRA Late Employees

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia has refuted claims by the public that it is in possession of CCTV footage capturing the death of two Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) employees.

According to a release issued in Monrovia Monday, 12 October under the signature the bank's Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications Melody Mezay- Ketter, the bank explains that while it has CCTV camera on its premises, the location where deceased were found didn't fall within the bank's camera range of coverage.

Ketter says as an institution that operates in the confines of the laws, UBA would have supported the government of Liberia investigative effort by providing such footage, had there been any in its possession.

The release furthers that the bank wants to make it categorically clear that at no point in time has any of its members been harassed or intimidated by state security operatives to produce footage from the bank's CCTV coverage as it is also being speculated.

It can be recalled that the October 10 edition of Public Trust Media Group carried a story under the head line "Amid LRA Auditors Deaths, Certain Elements Trying to wrestle CCTV camera from UBA".

In the story, the local outlet stated that it had a credible source at the UBA who had said that the UBA branch on Broad Street management was said to be under intense pressure by some elements in the CDC government to illegally turn over their bank's CC camera to them.

Meanwhile, President George Manneh Weah has asked the United States Embassy near Monrovia to help with the ongoing investigation into the deaths of two staffers of the Liberia Revenue Authority and the head of the Internal Audit Agency Emmanuel B. Nyeswa.

According to a press statement signed by Ledgerhood Rennie, Minister of Information, President Weah says it is sad that the latest deaths are happening at a time when the country is nurturing a vibrant democracy where there's respect for fundamental human rights.

At the same time Mr. Weah announces that he has further instructed Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean to coordinate his efforts with partners of the government including the Americans in order to establish the cause of the deaths of the three government staffers.