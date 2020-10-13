Liberia: APM Terminals Falls in Trouble

The Liberian Senate has held the management of APM Terminals in contempt for being belligerent and abrasive to the plenary.

The sanction which will be given to the APM Terminals on Wednesday, 14 October was results from the management and its lawyer's attitude and contradiction while under oath before the full plenary of the Liberian Senate on Monday, 12 October.

In reading the contempt charge by the Liberian Senate, Senate Pro - tempore Albert T. Chie says the Managing Director of APM Terminals Mr. George Adjei was in contradiction to what his letter he wrote to the Senate says, noting that the undermined the workings of plenary.

The presiding officer also says the plenary is not opportune to watch the behavior of those that attended the hearing with the Senate Labor Committee, but the posture of the APM Terminals' lawyer before the plenary was both belligerent and abrasive.

Pro - tempore Chie further states that the letter that was sent to plenary by APM Terminals was both justification and an apology, noting that the apology was so much cosmetic and the contempt of the Liberian Senate is justified.

"APM Terminals will remain under oath and will appear here before the plenary on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at 11 AM to get the appropriate sanctions from the plenary," Pro tempore Chie adds.

In the letter written to the Liberian Senate by APM Terminals, the company says in no way did it disrespect the Senate Committee on Labor. However, the company alleges that it was a senator from the committee that disrespected Cllr. Elliot as a female lawyer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The letter also says the committee misunderstood APM Terminals when it said "intimation," but however the committee reported it to the plenary as intimidation.

APM Terminals however apologizes to the Liberian Senate if it felt offended, though it insists that it didn't insult the committee or the plenary as a whole.

According to APM Terminals, its lawyer was on the floor speaking during the hearing with the Labor Committee when River Cess County Senator Francis S. Paye walked in and rudely interrupted her, saying that "what is it that this woman is saying, your think your will remove the people from their positions and you come here to say blah blahblah, we will not take it from your."

The lawyer explains that as a female lawyer, she felt disrespected, noting that the senator overstepped his boundary by saying things to her and cutting her off when she was speaking.