Liberia: Women League Wants MOVEE Out of Rainbow Alliance

The National Women League of the opposition Movement for Economic Empowerment or MOVEE is calling on the National Elections Commission not to recognize the party as a member of the newly organized Rainbow Alliance.

MOVEE was established by the former executive governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Dr. Mills Jones, who contested in the 2017 presidential election and lost.

"We the National Women League of MOVEE [are] calling on the National Elections Commission not to recognize MOVEE as member of Rainbow Alliance", the League said.

The women made the call late Sunday evening, October 12, 2020, in a news release issued in Monrovia, noting their call is predicated upon alleged unilateral decision taken by officials of the party, including its acting Chairman, Dan Sayeh in merging with the Rainbow Alliance without their consent.

"We the women of MOVEE denounce and withdraw from the arrangement of the Rainbow Alliance with immediate effect", they said.

According to the women, MOVEE is a party grounded on the foundation of participatory and genuine representative democracy, which encourages total involvement of grassroots Liberians to promote national unity, social justice and respect for the rule of law.

Reading the press statement to reporters, the secretary general of the National Women League, Ms. Nancy Duobour said, the party is run based on its constitution and it upholds all laws and regulations formulated by the National Elections Commission.

She said with this background, the National Women League of MOVEE has observed and learned with dismay the unethical and illegal manner in which Acting Chairman Sayeh has proceeded with the process leading to committing the Party to the Rainbow Alliance, terming the decision as very unfortunate.

"We the mothers of the party take serious exception to this attitude", she said, adding, few weeks ago, they observed disappearance of the party's logo, emblem and name from the National Election Commission's preliminary listing of candidates for the December midterm senatorial election.

"All we see and hear is Rainbow Alliance. This is political wickedness, inappropriate, and unacceptable politicking", said Ms. Duobour.

According to her, they will not sit and allow the party to disappear politically, noting that we have not seen or received any communication or resolution pertaining to the arrangement with the Rainbow Alliance.

"Our party remains a strong institution of commitment and discipline; no one person can mortgage our party for personal interest", the women maintained.