Kenya: Morans Get the Nod to Start Training for Afro-Basket Qualifiers

13 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

The government has allowed the national men's basketball team Kenya Morans to start training in readiness for Fiba Afro-Basket qualifiers set for Dakar from November 27 to 30.

The continental championship is played biennially under the auspices of Fiba, basketball's international governing body.

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Treasurer Peter Orero Monday said Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Joe Okudo, had given the federation permission to allow the national team to resume training for upcoming international assignments.

However, the team must comply with the Covid-19 guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

In his letter to the federation, Okudo stressed that all other basketball activities run by KBF remain suspended until further notice, Orero told Nation Sport.

Okudo also allowed the national basketball team to use the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium for training purposes.

Basketball, classified as a contact sport by the Ministry of Sports, remained suspended when Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed allowed non-contact sports to resume in phases on October 18.

Amina announced that all outdoor recreational non-contact sporting activities, private fitness clubs and other sporting clubs would reopen immediately. Consequently, athletics, lawn tennis, weightlifting, badminton, cricket cycling, equestrian sports, golf, motorsport, fencing, shooting and squash activities were allowed to resume.

Suspended sports

Basketball, football, swimming, judo, rugby, karate, hockey, handball, volleyball, netball, wrestling, wheelchair basketball and team building activities remained suspended.

The Ministry of Sports issued tough guidelines to be followed before the sports can resume. KBF Treasurer Peter Orero and chairman Paul Otula Monday separately praised the Sports Ministry for its kind gesture and promised to follow all the health guidelines.

"Our players have been training in isolation under the close guidance of the technical team. We will not assemble as a team until such time when we are given a training venue by the ministry," Otula said on Monday.

Orero said KBF will ensure training equipment is frequently sanitised, and those with suspected symptoms will not access training venues.

"We have put in place mechanisms to comply with all the required health protocols. We have bought thermo-guns for screening players, made arrangements for social distancing and we will restrict the number of players in our training sessions to 10," Orero said.

