Zimbabwe: National Budget Consultations Begin

13 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The drawing up of the 2021 National Budget began yesterday with the first public hearings calling on Government to reduce taxes to increase disposable incomes, prioritise health and education sectors, and provide social safety nets to vulnerable groups in society.

Presentations made by participants at a public hearing in Harare centred on improving incomes, provision of health and education as well as increased allocations to vulnerable groups and the disabled.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions representative Mr Jokoniah Mawopa said Government should address workers' disposable incomes by reducing taxes.

"There are two ways to increase a workers' income and that is through direct salary increases or reducing tax levels. It is our view that Government should increase workers' incomes by making any income below the poverty datum line tax-free to cushion the welfare of the poor.

"Workers earning below the PDL cannot be punished twice," he said.

Mr Henry Kone from Transparency International Zimbabwe's disability desk urged Government to revive the health grant targeting people living with disabilities.

Ms Esther Maunze, who is involved in the care of disadvantaged children, urged Government to establish a fund for children's care homes to cater for those above 18 years.

"We have children who turn 18 in our homes and are cut-off from funding yet they would still be unable to fend for themselves," she said.

