Zimbabwe: Zim Trainee Doctors in Embarrassing Apology to Chiwenga

13 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Zimbabwean doctors specialising in different medical disciplines across the country and in their Masters' programmes have apologised to Vice President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga over protests that led to their suspension.

The medical practitioners who met with the top three ministry officials at Munhumutapa government offices in Harare on Monday, took turns asking for forgiveness for protesting over poor working conditions and remuneration, something that led to their suspensions early this year.

Pleaded one of the doctors who identified himself as Nigel Tsvangwa, "We are apologetic over what happened a few months ago. Can you allow us to finish our studies?"

Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Students in Training group representative Dr Maxwell Chimhina also expressed his regrets.

"We are really sorry about the events that led to our suspension. We hope you are going to find a heart in forgiving us to finish our studies and serve the communities."

A doctor by the name Yemurai also told Chiwenga and ministry officials she and her colleagues were committed to providing health care to the people of Zimbabwe.

Their lecturer Walter Mangezi stated: "We appreciate the government for the training which is very expensive and sometimes we take it for granted.

"On behalf of the doctors, we appeal to you to give them an opportunity to come back to school."

Deputy minister Mangwiro had this to say, "The doctors are your children. They have realised what they did. They are young adults and can easily be affected by mob psychology.

"They are good doctors who regret their actions."

Chiwenga, on his part, warned the doctors not to repeat the protests in future but to seek negotiations with government on their grievances.

"I urge you to remain calm as we device workable avenues and abide by ethics.

"There is no need for perennial industrial action. We must be able to sit and discuss issues," Chiwenga told the doctors.

The students, who were enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe's Masters of Medicine, Masters of Obstetrics and Gynaecology had earlier on asked government for forgiveness and admitted that their demands were outrageous.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.