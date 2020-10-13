Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Admits Stalking Opponents, Critics

13 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made astonishing confessions his government was tracking the daily movements of opponents and critics through their electronic gadgets.

The state leader was addressing chairpersons of Zanu PF provincial women, youths and war veterans at the party headquarters in Harare on Monday.

In May this year, MDC Alliance Harare MP, Joanna Mamombe and two female party activists claimed they were abducted and subjected to horrendous acts of physical, sexual and mental abuse by suspected state security agents.

They were being accused of attempts to overthrow government, moments after they joined several other party activists stage an anti-government protest at a high-density suburb outside Harare's CBD.

The three now face trial for allegedly faking their abductions with the State buttressing its position on CCTV footage allegedly captured of the activists doing some shopping during the time of the alleged kidnapping.

However, in his address to party loyalists, Mnangagwa boasted his government was aware of opponents' movements.

"You see the fake abduction staged by this other party (MDC Alliance), false abductions, but because of ICT, we are now able to trace where they walked, slept and who they talked to, we have all that now," he boasted.

"You can't refute it, we know at this minute, you were at this place and who did you make a phone call to.

"I also want to warn you that there are foreign embassies in this country, they create false narratives against us as government, against Zanu PF as a party, but again it is because you matter.

"If you did not matter, they would not waste their time on you."

Mnangagwa said the foiled July 31 anti-government protests remain a living "project that is being funded from outside".

"Ofcourse, I am aware that we are subjected to hostile propaganda by our detractors both inside and outside the country," he said.

"These detractors should make you stronger and not weaker."

Mnangagwa also repeated his earlier threats to deregister Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating outside their mandates.

"There are lots of registered NGOs in the country and through the Home Affairs and Social Welfare Ministries, we are going to look at the mandate of each NGO," he said.

"So, the Minister of Home Affairs and Social Welfare, they will depend on you war veterans, youths and women party chairpersons to give them list of NGOs operating in your areas and their mandate because you are the ones on the ground.

"So, if we discover that it is operating outside its mandate. it will be deregistered."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.