Liberia: CPP Women Candidates Hold Fund Raising Dinner to Support Candidates in Five Counties

13 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — There are one hundred eighteen candidates contesting for 15 seats in the December 8, 2020 special senatorial election. Of that number, only 18 are women. Of the 18, five are from the collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

The CPP female candidates are; Rosaline Sneh (Grand Kru County), Edith Gongloe Weh (Nimba County), Felecia Duncan (Grand Gedeh County), Grace Scotland Braimah (Sinoe County), and Madam Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence (Grand Bassa County).

During the Weekend, through the instrumentality of Senator Karnga-Lawrence, a fundraising dinner was held at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County. The purpose of the dinner was to raise fund to support female candidates of the Collaborating Political parties.

Senator Karnga Lawrence said the purpose of the event is to help female candidates especially those running on the ticket of the CPP.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence believes that women have always been at the disadvantage point elections compared to their male opponents.

Women need to be fearless

Madam Edith Gongloe Weh, the CPP's candidate in vote-rich Nimba County, challenged women to be fearless. According to her, Money is one of the major obstacles standing between men and women political candidates. She admonished women political candidates to be fearless and strong in the midst of financial influence and intimidation from men. "What stands between us women and big dreams is money and in addition to money what stands between us and them is fear we have to be fearless. In the face of their money we should remain strong."

Madam Gongloe-Weh has an ambition of being the "Godmother" of Nimba County and promised to put her all into the December 8 special Senatorial election to break the barrier of the male-dominated Nimba Legislative Caucus. "We have the Godfather of Nimba, it is time to produce the Godmother of Nimba," she averred.

In 2014, Madam Weh contested against Nimba County strong man Prince Johnson and came out runner-up. According to her, her persistence to become senator is to restore the lost dignity of Nimba and restored the strong voice of Nimba in the Senate.

Said Madam Gongloe-Weh: "Our country is trouble because we continue to have a weak senate. By the time we begin the look in our closet and bring out the best people with integrity and patriotism Liberia will begin to take a better political turn. The road will be long the challenges will be tense but once we stand united there is absolutely no way, we cannot redeem Liberia."

The female population in Nimba County accounts for 52% of the population but all of its lawmakers are men. Madam Gongloe-Weh believes there is absolutely no woman representation on the caucus in Nimba and all nine members of the caucus are men. "As I look at the county, I ask myself who answers to the call of women. Our women will not be disgraced, they have the money we have the message. Today we have come to you."

