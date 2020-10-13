Liberia: LIPA Begins Induction Training for 550 New Entry-Level Civil Servants From 11 Government's Institutions

Monrovia — The Liberia Institute of Public Administration has begum a one-month induction training for more than 550 civil servants who were employed in government between 2018 to 2020.

The training, funded by the African Development Bank (AFDB), will target non-professional and professional civil servants from 11 government institutions including ministries, agencies, and commissions.

Speaking at the opening of the training at LIPA Head Office in Mamba Point, Monrovia, LIPA Director-General, Prof. Alexander B. Yonly Sr. said the induction training will enhance the capacity of workers who are said to be relatively new in the civil service circle.

According to LIPA Director-General, for so long they (LIPA) have strived to strengthen the workforce capacity of various government institutions.

Mr. Yonly added: "The induction training for civil servants is very significant to the workforce development of the country."

LIPA Director-General said strengthening the capacity of the government workforce will help create an enabling working environment for all adding that productivity will be the hallmark of the day.

He also urged participants to acquire much-needed knowledge during the time of the training for better performance in their various institutions.

Adding up, LIPA Deputy Director General for Training and Manpower Development, Amara M. Kamara said the one-month training organized by LIPA is categorized into four main areas ranging from communication in public service, civil servant standing order, Rule of law in public administration, and the national code of conduct.

Mr. Kamara further stated that the training is also intended to provide first-time entry-level civil servants with the working knowledge, orientation to conduct themselves in the public service, the provision of goods, services, and governance in the country.

Also in a remark, the Governance Commission Acting Chair, Commissioner Elizabeth Dorkin praised the AFDB for financing the training. She also applauds LIPA for organizing the training.

Madam Dorkin added: "Capacity development, especially human capacity is very critical for the effective running of any organization."

She stressed that the training of staffers from the 11 ministries, agencies, and commissions is a clear indication that the government of Liberia attaches importance to effective and efficient service delivery to the citizenry of the country.

The Civil Service Agency (CSA), the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) are the institutions that expected to undergo the training.

Others are the Governance Commission (GC); the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), the Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Ministry of State (MoS).