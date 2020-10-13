Liberia: Chief Justice Francis Korkpor Assures Political Parties of Equal Protection Under the Law

Monrovia — Ahead of the December 8, 2020 Senatorial elections, Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor has assured political parties of equal protection under the law.

Justice Korkpor assured political parties that the Supreme Court will administer justice in election cases without fear or favor.

Justice Korkpor made the statement at the opening of the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, 2020.

"We assure all Liberians, political parties and associations or organizations that during the ensuing Senatorial and all other elections that shall take place in our country, this court will continue to be fair in its actions and decisions."

He continued: "In deciding election or other cases, this court has no friend or for and proceeds without fear or favor regardless of what PR who is involved."

Justice Korkpor added that the Supreme Court seeks no approval or authorization from any source for its actions or decisions rendered in cases.

"A party may not agree with a decision of this court, but certainly, there should be no doubt of the independence of this court in arriving at every decisions. I have said before and I say again, that we seek no approval from any source for our actions; neither do we wait until there is an echo from the crowd, back by numbers before we can act.

The Chief Justice added: "Our actions and decisions are ours and ours alone, based purely on our inner convictions driven by settled principles of law. Over the years, we have ramained on course in performing our duties and we shall continue to do so."

Justice Korkpor also cautioned political parties that democratic governance is sustained and perpetuated through free and fair elections.

He also called on political actors to respect the rule of law, noting that the role of the Judiciary is sacrosanct in upholding the the rule of law and sustaining a democracy.

" We are aware of the critical role this court must play by the decisions it makes in election and other matters, not only to create the enabling condition for the people to exercise their rights to vote, but to keep our country safe, stable and peaceful," he said.

Also speaking at the opening, Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean called on the Supreme Court to give priority to election matters.

"The right of the people to choose their leader is fundamental and guaranteed by the constitution. As the the nation undertake this important exercise, we join the Liberian people in commanding the court for its decision to give speedy adjudication to election cases," Minister Dean said.

Minister Dean added that the expression of grievances should be done in a peaceful and orderly manner, with respect for the rights of others.

Also speaking, the President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Tiawon S. Gongloe called on the Supreme Court to take judicial notice of the historical facts leading to elections in Liberia.

"This court must take judicial notice of the historical fact that all threats to constitutional and orderly governance of Liberia has been negatively impacted by electoral disputes beginning in 1871 during the regime of President Edward James Roye, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Cllr. Gongloe added:" In 1927, the election that brought President Charles D. B. King to office for the second term was rated as the most rigged election in the world and still remains unsurpassed, according to the Guinness Book Record. History shows that although there were less than15,000 registered voters in that election, Mr. King of the ruling True Whig Party was declared to have won the presidential election by 243,000 votes, compared to 9,000 votes for his opponent T. J. R. Faulkner of the People's Party."

Gongloe added that the consequences of fraudulent elections in the country led to series of uprising and the fourteen years of civil war.

He said these uprisings led to lost of over 250,000 lives and the destruction of properties worth millions and caused thousands other to flee in exile.

"It is against this background that the LNBA says that this Court has no other option but to do justice without sale, delay, fear or favor. This is the only way to restore the required public confidence in the Judiciary and to strengthen peace and stability in Liberia," Gongloe added.