Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Water Challenges Affecting City Fire Services

13 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Perennial water shortages being experienced in Bulawayo have affected the city's emergency fire services which depend on reliable water supply through fire hydrants.

The country's second capital is experiencing an acute shortage of water which has seen authorities forced to decommission three of the city's major water supply dams.

The city recently cut off water supplies to all industrial areas and the Central Business District (CBD) as its water situation reached alarming levels.

According to the latest council minutes, the water crisis has compromised emergency fire services in the city.

"Water shedding programme militated against the emergency fire-fighting capabilities as water had to be carried by bowser to where every fire would have broken out.

"The efficiency of the emergency services was highly dependent on a reliable water supply through fire hydrants.

"Water carried in Tenders/Bowsers only lasted a few minutes hence the unfortunate claims that appliances arrived at a fire without water," read the council report.

According to the minutes, the local authority in conjunction with a local radio station, has been conducting radio fire awareness campaigns which have attracted a cumulative audience of close to 700 listeners.

According to the report, the fire awareness campaigns have reduced fire incidences in the city from 624 in 2018 to 487 in 2019.

During the full council meeting, Ward 13 councillor Frank Javangwe noted that most tower lights in the city were not working.

Javangwe requested council management to attend to the problem.

"Mugging cases have increased in the city because of poor public lighting in the evening," Ward 11 councillor Pilate Moyo concurred.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.