Nigeria: Kaduna Private School Owners Appeal to El-Rufai to Reopen

13 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassanwuyo

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai has been told that private schools in Kaduna are fully ready for resumption.

The proprietors said they have put necessary measures in place to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement ,the State Chairman,National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS),

Ja'afaru Yusuf and General Secretary Mr. Iorhena Philip Terfa , said government should specify date for resumption without further delay.

"We wish to congratulate the Governor and the entire NAPPS members on the occasion of our NAPPS day 12th October, 2020 and also our parents for the untiring support particularly in the provision of E-learning during the lockdown.

"We are concerned on the adverse effects of the continuous lockdown of schools will have on the learners and the society, we want to inform the general public and the Government that our schools are fully ready for resumption as we used the WAEC Exams as a litmus test and it ended without recording an infection or case.

"To this end we are assuring the Government and the general public that we should build on the lessons from the WAEC and NCE the success will be great.

"We also observed that most States that have re-opened have no better preparedness than kaduna State.

"Our Prayer, let a specific date be announced to make our preparation more effective, this will also heal both students and schools physically and psychologically," they said.

