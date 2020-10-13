Ghana: 4 in Court Over Car Snatch At Gunpoint

Four persons have appeared before the Accra Circuit Court last Friday in connection with the snatching of a car at gunpoint at Sakumono near Tema.

They are Yaw Badu, 32, Mash Mohammed, 24, Dermon Puplampu, 41, and Ayuba Sagoe, 32.

Two of the accused, Puplampu and Sagoe, have been admitted to bail in the sum of GH₵60,000 with three sureties each.

However, Badu and Mohammed were remanded in prison custody pending the outcome of investigation being carried out by the police.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Efia Tenge, confirmed the story to Ghanaian times, in Accra, on Friday.

She said the complainant, a taxi driver, told police that a passenger hired his cab from Tema Community "1" to Nungua Barrier, and in the course of the journey, the passenger asked the driver to stop the car so that he could urinate.

DSP Tenge said the driver stopped the car, but after urinating, the passenger pulled a gun and pointed it at him (driver) while on the driver's seat.

She said the driver, fearing for his life, fled into a nearby bush and the passenger drove the car away.

DSP Tenge stated that the police later received information that a taxi was being dismantled around the Sakumono area.

She said when the police proceeded to the location, they found a frame of taxi cab without the number plates, tyres, doors, bonnet, engine, fenders and headlights.

DSP Tenge said a search in the car revealed the insurance and roadworthy stickers bearing the car's registration number and driving licences of the complainant's car owner.

She said accused were arrested upon further investigation and arraigned and the case stands adjourned.