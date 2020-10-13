Ghana: 2 Injured in Violent Confrontation At Wassa Dompim

Sekondi — Two persons were injured at Wassa Dompim in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality in the Western Region, when a 27- year- old man, Robert Armo, and another suspect, attacked them following a violent clash, on Saturday evening.

The victims, Issah Dauda,29, and Barbara Yankey, 28, according to the police, have been treated and discharged at the Wassa Simpa Health Centre.

Meanwhile, Armo has been arrested and placed in police custody at Tarkwa for assaulting Dauda, while crime officers conduct further investigations into the case. The police is feverishly looking for Kakule, who assaulted Barbara.

Briefing Ghanaian Times, the Western Regional Police Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said that, at about 5.30pm on Saturday, the police received information about the incident and rushed to the Wassa Simpa Health centre to investigate the matter.

DSP Adiku said, the Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Andrew Kumah led a team to the Wassa Simpa Health Centre where Dauada told them that Armo attacked him with machete resulting in deep cuts on the head and body.

"Dauda reported that, earlier in day, his brother -in- law , Nicholas Armah had a confrontation with Armo, and he met Armo and asked him about the matter. This resulted in the confrontation and Armo attacked him with a cutlass," she added.

The Police Public Affairs Officer told Ghanaian Times that, on the same day, Kakule, met Barbara Yankey, alias Ama Aso, who was returning from the market, pounced on her and assaulted her.

Barbara sustained cuts on her cheeks and pains in the groin, DSP Adiku revealed.

She said, the Western Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Felix Fosu-Agyemang and a team of police officers, on Sunday, visited the victim at the Simpa Health Centre, and also assessed the situation at Wassa Dimpim.

"We are beefing-up security at Wassa Dompim with military detachment following the recent skirmishes in the area. We assure the public that the area is calm. But, we also need public supports to maintain peace, law and order. Armo will be processed for court on Monday . Meanwhile, Kakule is on the run and the police are looking for him," she said.