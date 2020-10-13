Ghana: Arrange Your Schedules With Business of House in Mind--Dep Majority Whip

13 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

Members of Parliament have been entreated to arrange their schedules with business of the plenary in mind.

"This request has become necessary in view of the brief period available for the transaction of parliamentary business prior to the break for the general elections," a Deputy Majority Whip, Moses Anim, said in the business statement presented on Friday on behalf of the Majority Leader, for the second week of the meeting.

Mr Anim, MP, Trobu, said the House which reconvened last Tuesday, would be in session for "barely four weeks for the conduct of all outstanding parliamentary business."

He said though the House might continue sitting after the polls slated for December 7, a substantial number of critical businesses would be transacted between now and November 7 when it would adjourn for the electioneering campaign.

"The Business Committee accordingly requests full co-operation and support of all Members for the effective and efficient transaction of plenary business.

"The Business Committee further implores all Committees with referrals which require parliamentary considerations within this brief period to expedite work on same and report to plenary as soon as practicable," he said.

Since resumption, the House had seen low turnout as MPs intensified their campaigns for re-election.

In view of the above, the Minority on Wednesday called for the suspension of the House so as to make room for their colleagues who were in their constituencies filing their nominations to join the business of the House.

The Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, raised the concern during the consideration of a US$243 million loan facility for the procurement standard gauge rolling stocks, when it came to light that only 16 of the 275 Members were available to approve the deal.

"We cannot be taking decisions when out of a House 275 people, only 16 of us are here.

"We are not doing our country any good. Mr Speaker, let us get the numbers, then Members can debate the issues very well," he argued.

But the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the House reached a consensus to carry on with business with or without quorum because "these are not normal times, especially when members have to be at their various constituencies to do the filing."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.