Tanzania: Over 3,000 Girls to Benefit From Entrepreneurship Training

MORE than 3,000 girls are expected to benefit from entrepreneurship training, reproductive health, financial management and life skills.

Speaking during a one-day workshop, Sauti ya Wanawake Ukerewe Managing Director Sophia Donald said their institute intended to provide training through a project called 'Imarisha Wasichana'.

She said the project would benefit girls from Ilemela District from wards namely Nyakato, Nyasaka, Ibungilo, Kahama, Buswelu and Kiseke in Mwanza Region.

Ms Donald said their project started in January last year and would last for two years and so far 200 girls had benefited from training.

She said the project, among other things, was opposed to sexual harassment and violence against girls.

One of the project beneficiaries, Ms Sarah Frank from Nyakato Ward, said through the 'Imarisha Wasichana' Project, she had been able to get a loan and it had helped to self-employ herself in her sewing machine work.

Ilemela District Municipal Youth Officer Lucy Matenga urged girls to avoid teenage pregnancy to make their dreams a reality.

He said the government had continued providing more opportunities that targeted girls.