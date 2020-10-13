Tanzania: Arusha Women Football Association With Maiden Polls

13 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yasinta Amos in Arusha

ARUSHA is setting up its proposed Arusha Women Football Association.

For starters the new association will be staging its maiden General Election on November 15th, this year, according to the Arusha Regional Football Association (ARFA).

Chairperson of the ARFA Electoral Committee, Peter Nyamwero said winners will be announced on the same day.

Prior to that, the Arusha District Football Association (ADFA) is expected to conduct its General Election on November 8th, this year. However, it is the women organisation which is attracting the attention at the moment.

Nomination forms for the two forthcoming elections will start to be issued to interested aspirants this week at ARFA offices.

"We will conduct interviews to all contenders on the November 10th, 2020 and members will have up to November 13th, this year to lodge any complaints regarding the candidates, after which, campaigns towards the polls will start," Nyamwero explained.

The Arusha women football members are expected to elect their new office bearers including, chairperson; vice chairperson, secretary general, assistant secretary general, members of annual general meetings, club representatives and three members of executive committee.

Requirements for the candidates include a minimum age of 21; an Ordinary Level School Certification, with a valid National ID number; must be an expert in sports with a track record in football development issues spanning not less than three years.

Vying for the posts doesn't come cheap; one has to fork out 100,000/- to get forms for the major positions and 50,000/- for deputy office slots.

