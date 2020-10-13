Tanzania: Diplomatic Golf Tourney Attracts 52 Golfers

OVER 52 golfers from six different countries have so far confirmed their participation at Diplomatic Golf Tournament to tee off on November 7th, this year at Kili Golf course in Arusha.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and Zanzibar Tourism Board have both initiated the event.

The first edition was held in Zanzibar last year. This year's event is open for men and ladies Diplomats, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and other golfers from the East African Community (EAC) and beyond.

One of the event organisers Reinfrida Rwezaura, told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that preparations are on top gear and that they are grateful that golfers are eagerly waiting for the event.

"We are happy that over 52 golfers have already confirmed their participation. This is just the second edition, but started to gather popularity beyond the borders, which is a good sign for the future of the event to boost sports tourism and strengthen solidarity," she said.

Rwezaura named countries that will have representatives at the tournament among others as Kenya, Uganda, USA, France, Canada and hosts Tanzania.

She said that the organising committee has been doing everything possible to ensure the tournament live to its Diplomatic status, adding that participants will enjoy the good looking atmosphere of Kili Golf course.

The organiser said that the event will not be short of prizes as hefty prizes have been set aside for the would-be winners of each of 18 holes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are grateful that sponsors have also shown interest to support the event, hence increase prizes, but the door is still open for others to join," she added.

Rwezaura appealed to golfers to come in big number and register for the same.

"We expect as many golfers as possible to join us in this wonderful tournament," she said.

Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Damas Ndumbaro, who has masterminded the unique tournament, is among golfers who have confirmed to battle it out for the top honours.

According to Ndumbaro, the event is also aimed at bringing together golfers and diplomats and also provide an opportunity to Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers and other golfers to come together for the health wellbeing.