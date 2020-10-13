Tanzania: Relief As Farmers Expect to Get Free Fertilisers

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to supervise the distribution of the free fertilisers by Yara Tanzania Company to all small-scale farmers.

He issued a statement on Sunday during the launch of the distribution of fertilisers to farmers, thanking Yara Company for supporting the government's efforts to improve crop production.

Mr Majaliwa noted that if any person tampered with the process should face legal action, as the government is fully determined to improve the lives of farmers.

"The Ministry of Agriculture should ensure that the fertilisers are distributed to intended people. What is needed is to have 80 per cent of Tanzania engaged in the agricultural sector have better living standards," he said.

According to him, most farmers engaged in small-scale farming are unable to bear the cost of agricultural inputs. Thus, free fertilisers will make a difference in their farming activities and earnings.

In so doing, Mr Majaliwa acknowledged the role played by Norwegian Ambassador to Tanzania Elisabeth Jacobsen to ensure the programme becomes successful.

"The headquarters of Yara are in Norway. Therefore, I'm optimistic that the ambassador has played a great role in ensuring the realisation of this project," he said.

"This programme is very important because it is in line with the government's goals of bolstering the agricultural sector particularly food production".

Speaking at the event, Minister for Agriculture Japhet Hasunga said the distribution of free fertilisers aimed at increasing productivity and guaranteed food security in the country.

The minister noted that the fertilisers had been approved by Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) and they were suitable for use in the country.

"At least 83,000 small-scale farmers in 25 regions of Mainland Tanzania are set to benefit from the programme. Dar es Salaam Region has been excluded since it has a small number of farmers," he said.

For her part, the Norwegian diplomat said: "It's very important to support farmers by ensuring the availability of farm inputs on time. This should be done before the beginning of the new season."

Earlier, YARA Tanzania Managing Director Winston Odhiambo said they were distributing 12,500 tonnes of NPK fertilisers worth 16.5bn/- which would go to maize and rice farmers.

According to him, beneficiaries are also set to receive free advice from YARA extension officers to improve crop production.