Tanzania: Yanga Believe Kaze Will Bring Intensity

13 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Suleiman Jongo

YOUNG Africans have said that they believe that coach Cedric Kaze will take the club to the top level of the Mainland Premier league and other tournaments.

Sources within the club have confirmed the hiring of a Burundian tactician, who is due to arrive in Dar es Salaam on Thursday for other formalities before taking over the hot seat at the club.

"Kaze is a good coach and we strongly believe he will help Yanga to move on and win titles," said the club's Information Officer, Hassan Bumbuli, who was however, reluctant to reveal for how long will Kaze be in-charge of the 27-time Mainland Premier League champions.

He said that the coach's contractual details will be put public after his arrival in Dar es Salaam.

"We should be patient ... what you should know is that he is coming to take charge of the club," said Bumbuli.

Yanga are currently under tutelage of Assistant Coach, Juma Mwambusi.

Kaze will replace Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who was fired by the club after only 37 days in charge.

Kaze is an experienced African coach who holds a CAF A Licence. He started his coaching career as an assistant to Armas Niyamugambo at Burundian side Prince Louis Rwagasore FC.

He was confirmed as the head coach for the 2005/06 season and his team finished second to Vital'O.

He left and joined Atletico FC for the 2006/07 season and he helped the club remain among the top four sides in four seasons in charge.

He was named Burundi's coach of the season twice - in 2008/09 and in the 2011/12 seasons, although his side finished second.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

